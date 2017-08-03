FedEx says will not apply residential surcharge for holiday season

A trader works by the post that trades FedEx on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 7, 2015.

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Thursday it will not apply residential surcharges during the 2017 holiday season, except for packages that require additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery company said FedEx Express and FedEx Ground in the U.S. and Canada will raise holiday surcharges for additional handling by $3 per package, for oversized goods by $25 per package, and for unauthorized shipments by $300 per package.