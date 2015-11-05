NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign central banks total $143 million in latest week: RTRS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve provided $143 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank swapped $143 million with a term of 7 days and a rate of 0.61 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.