Italian paper group Fedrigoni pulls flotation plans

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian paper maker Fedrigoni has become the latest in a string of companies to pull plans to list on the stock market as worsening market conditions across Europe prompt a re-think in flotation plans.

In a statement on Thursday, the Verona-based group said its decision to shelve its initial public offering (IPO) reflected worsening conditions in the offering period, adding that a market listing remained a strategic aim.

Earlier this month Italian cosmetic group Intercos and internet company Italiaonline abandoned flotation plans, also blaming the deteriorating market environment.

French energy services group Spie (SPIE.PA) said in October that it was scrapping what would have been France’s biggest listing since before the financial crisis.

New share issues in Europe quadrupled year on year in the first nine months of this year to a total $55.5 billion and some analysts say the market has become saturated.

Fedrigoni, whose products include the paper used to make banknotes, had aimed to list about 35 percent of the company in a deal valuing it at up to 654 million euros ($827 million).

A banker close to the deal said Fedrigoni had growth potential and its shares had been well priced, but even he had doubts it could happen. “I think we can kiss goodbye to the IPO market for the rest of the year,” the banker said.

Italian state broadcaster Rai still plans to list its network unit Rai Way by the end of the year, as too does retailer Oviesse.

On Thursday the director general of RAI, Luigi Gubitosi, said the state-owned TV intended to press ahead with its IPO plans but that it was necessary to gauge the markets.

“Let’s see how the markets go,” he said.

BNP Paribas and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for Fedrigoni, while Banca Aletti was acting as specialist on the market.