FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed's George sharply criticizes inaction on QE
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 20, 2013 / 5:32 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Fed's George sharply criticizes inaction on QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A hawkish Federal Reserve policymaker on Friday sharply criticized her colleagues’ decision this week not to reduce a bond-buying program, warning that the U.S. central bank’s credibility is now at risk given how convinced were financial markets that policy would be adjusted.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who dissented on Wednesday’s policy decision, said she was “disappointed.”

Waiting for more evidence of economic strength before reducing the program, she said, “unnecessarily discounts” the very real economic progress seen over the last year, as well as the potential costs of the aggressive easing.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.