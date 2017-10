A view shows the Federal Reserve building on the day it is scheduled to release minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee from August 1, 2012, in Washington August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR371EO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve board member Daniel Tarullo on Friday urged completion over the next year of an international proposal for capital surcharges for systemically important banking organizations.

Tarullo, in an address to the Cornell Club in New York, also said an international designation of non-bank systemically important organizations should be completed over the next six months.