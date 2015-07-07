Croatian investor in Finnish reactor has Russian-born owners

HELSINKI (Reuters) - A tiny Croatian company aiming to invest 159 million euros ($176.2 million) in a Finnish nuclear reactor reported a net profit of $20,000 last year and has Russia-born owners, its documents and Finnish media reports said on Monday.

Finland’s economy ministry requested additional information about the Croatian company Migrit Solarna Energija last week after Finnish consortium Fennovoima submitted an application to construct a 1,200-megawatt nuclear reactor supplied by Russia’s Rosatom.

The Helsinki parliament has approved the project under the condition that EU investors should own at least 60 percent, to address concerns over Russia’s influence in the country’s energy sector.

Fennovoima said it could not disclose the information sent to the ministry today because it “included personal data of involved parties as well as commercially sensitive information”.

But more details emerged raising questions about the links to Russia.

Fennovoima’s majority owner Voimaosakeyhtio SF, which represents Finnish and EU investors, said in a statement that Zagreb-registered Migrit Energija, a parent company of Migrit Solarna Energija, was co-owned by Grigory Edel.

Edel told Finnish business newspaper Kauppalehti in an interview he was born in Russia, but had Croatian citizenship, the same as his partner Maxim Soloshchanskiy.

It remains unclear whether Edel and Soloshchanskiy also have Russian citizenship, but Edel told the Finnish paper he had no holdings in Russia and was not registered there.

The financial statements of Migrit Solarna, which operates a small solar power plant in Croatia, show that in 2014 the company earned a net profit of 140,000 kuna ($20,000) and had total assets worth 8 million kuna.

Edel said in a statement that by working with Fennovoima, Migrit grows its “expertise and know-how in the nuclear power industry, keeping in mind also possible future nuclear projects in Croatia.”

Grigory Edel was accompanied during his visit to Finland last week by his father Konstantin Edel, vice-president of Russian construction company Inteco, another Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat reported.

Migrit Energija was founded by Mikhail Zhukov, Inteco’s vice president for economy and finance, in 2012, but the Croatian company has no links with Zhukov or Inteco today, Edel told Kauppalehti.

Inteco’s spokesman also said it was not connected to Migrit Energija Solarna.

Russia’s Rosatom denied having brought in the Croatian investor, saying Voimaosakeyhtio SF was responsible.

Edel told Kauppalehti he planned to raise the money for the nuclear plant from a European bank and the Jewish communities in Croatia and Austria.