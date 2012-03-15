FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferragamo eyes growth after profits beat forecasts
March 15, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 6 years ago

Ferragamo eyes growth after profits beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo (SFER.MI) is expecting “significant growth” in 2012 after sales in Asia of its leather handbags and shoes helped lift full-year profits above forecasts.

Profits rose around 70 percent to 103.3 million euros ($135 million) in 2011, beating a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 79.9 million euros, as revenues in all markets including Europe increased close to or higher 30 percent.

The board proposed a dividend of 0.28 euros per share, above forecasts. ($1 = 0.7651 euros)

Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi

