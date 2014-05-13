Salvatore Ferragamo sees U.S. sales growth after storms

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo said trading at the start of the year justified expectations for growth throughout 2014, adding trading was improving in North America after a weak first quarter in one of its biggest markets.

The Tuscan group, whose founder made shoes for Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, on Tuesday posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter group net profit to 26 million euros ($35.6 million).

Net profit at Ferragamo (SFER.MI) beat analysts’ expectations, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, which predicted net of 24.8 million euros.

Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco said on a conference call core earnings as a proportion of sales (EBITDA margin) should reach 21 percent or above in 2014, in line with market consensus.

Sales in the United States were weak in the first quarter, rising only 2 percent at constant exchange rates due to bad weather, which hit sales for retailers of products from clothes to cars earlier this year.

But Greco said sales in North America picked up after the end of March. “In the last 45 days ... we are reporting double-digit growth in this market,” he said.

“For the full year ... we should reach at least a solid high single-digit growth.”

In the Asia Pacific region, the company’s biggest market with 36 percent of sales, mainland China was the best performer. Revenue from directly-operated shops in China rose over 10 percent.

Political tensions in Russia and Ukraine reduced the number of shoppers travelling from the region to Europe, weighing on sales, Greco said. Ferragamo does not say what proportion of sales it makes from tourists, but analysts say it is at least 50 percent.

“Starting from March the European market was penalized by the Ukraine-Russia crisis and probably for the entire second semester (half) we will see ... retail suffering a little bit for this reason unless the crisis (is) solved before,” Greco said.

Chief Executive Michele Norsa said Russian and Ukrainian tourists made up for 15-20 percent of sales in European shopping capitals and on the French Riviera. He estimated that any temporary decrease in that percentage due to the crisis would be limited to a few percentage points in specific cities.

Overall retail like-for-like sales growth bounced back to 3 percent in the first quarter, after slowing to 1 percent at the end of 2013.

Revenue rose 6 percent in the period to 299 million euros, in line with a SmartEstimate of 299.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros)