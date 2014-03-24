Ferrari appoints new board members, chairman and CEO stay on

Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo waves to the media after the presentation of the new LaFerrari hybrid car on the Ferrari stand during the first media day of the 83rd Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrari said on Monday Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has been reappointed as chairman and Amedeo Felisa as chief executive of the luxury Italian sports car maker.

The Fiat-controlled company also said in a statement Harald J. Wester, Scott Garberding, Antonio Picca Piccon and Giorgio Fossati had joined the board, replacing outgoing directors Gianni Coda, Sir Christopher Gent, Paolo Monferino and Lindsay Owen Jones.

Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FIA.MI remains on the board, along with three other colleagues, Richard Palmer, Marco Piccinini and Alfredo Altavilla.

Piero Ferrari, the son of the company’s founder Enzo Ferrari, remains deputy chairman.