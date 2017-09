A Ferrari logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MONACO (Reuters) - The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, John Elkann, said he expected the listing of the group’s luxury sports car maker Ferrari to take place in the second half of October.

Elkann was speaking at a press conference in Monaco on Exor’s (EXOR.MI) planned purchase of U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe PRE.N.