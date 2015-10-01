Ferrari to set listing price range within days: source

A Ferrari logo is seen on a car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari is likely to set a price range for its much anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in New York within days, possibly as early as Friday, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The price range will be part of a final prospectus for the IPO that is pending approval by U.S. market regulators, the source said.

Three other sources said the carmaker, famous for its prancing horse logo and Formula One racing team, should make its debut on Wall Street in the week starting Oct. 12, the first step in its separation from parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

FCA, which owns 90 percent of Ferrari, is selling 10 percent of the carmaker in the share offering, hoping to raise cash for its own 48 billion euro ($54 billion) turnaround plan centered on the revamp of its Jeep and Alfa Romeo brands.

FCA CEO and Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne has said the whole of Ferrari is worth at least 10 billion euros.

FCA, which plans to distribute the rest of its Ferrari stake to FCA shareholders early next year, declined to comment. The company has previously said the listing would take place in the second half of October.

The emissions scandal engulfing rival Volkswagen has hit FCA’s shares and the wider sector in recent days, leading some market players to question whether the timing of the IPO would be confirmed.

The fact that the share sale is on track will support FCA’s stocks, broker Equita said in a note. “Recent financial markets volatility could have suggested a postponement,” it said.

FCA shares in Milan rose more than 5 percent on Thursday, outperforming the European autos sector.

Brokers initially valued Ferrari at between 5 billion and 10 billion euros, but recent estimates have narrowed towards the upper end, mainly due to the limited number of shares on offer.

Italian media said on Thursday that preliminary demand for the shares was already at least 10 times the offering.

“Ferrari is a great brand name and the stock will sell in no time,” a U.S.-based investment banker said.

Ferrari’s float will include a loyalty share scheme for long-term investors, set to tighten the grip on the company by Fiat’s founding Agnelli family. The split from the rest of the group could help Marchionne’s search for a merger partner after he was rebuffed by General Motors, his preferred target.