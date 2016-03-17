FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrari inks non-binding agreement for China theme park
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 17, 2016 / 4:02 PM / in 2 years

Ferrari inks non-binding agreement for China theme park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ferrari logo is seen on a Ferrari sports car outside the New York Stock Exchange October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury maker Ferrari said on Thursday it had signed a non-binding agreement for the licensing of the design, construction and operation of a new theme park in a primary city in mainland China.

The memorandum of understanding was inked with Beijing Automotive Group and BAIC Eternaland Property, the maker of sportscars bearing the prancing horse logo, Ferrari said in a statement.

The project would mark Ferrari’s third themed park in the world, following one in Abu Dhabi and another due to open in Spain next year.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.