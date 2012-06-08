FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrellgas profit beats Street; shares rise
June 8, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Ferrellgas profit beats Street; shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Propane distributor Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGP.N) said third-quarter profit jumped 84 percent, beating analyst estimates, as a fall in wholesale propane costs improved margins, sending its shares up 9 percent.

Ferrellgas’s gross profit margins increased about 6 percent to 79 cents per gallon sold.

While propane has long been used to fire up barbecue grills, U.S. households and offices are increasingly using it as a heating fuel.

Net earnings rose to $21.1 million, or 26 cents per unit, from $3.4 million, or 4 cents per unit, a year ago.

Analysts had expected a profit of 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $629.6 million, lower than market estimates of $688 million.

Ferrellgas shares were up 7 percent at $17.29 in morning trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a ten-day high of $17.65 earlier.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

