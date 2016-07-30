Nutella-maker Ferrero bid for Belgium's Delacre biscuits: paper

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian daily La Stampa reports:
* Over the past few days Italian confectionery group Ferrero has submitted a bid, through one of its subsidiaries, to buy Belgian biscuit maker Delacre.
* Paper quotes company as saying: "This is the chance to explore an interesting market in which Ferrero is not present at the moment and which has a significant growth potential."
* Delacre is controlled by Yildiz Holding, the Turkish owner of Godiva chocolate and McVitie's biscuits which recently set up a London-based company called Pladis to boost its exposure to international markets and investors
* The paper gave no financial details for the Delacre deal.
Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Ruth Pitchford