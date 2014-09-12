FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nutella maker Ferrero wins EU approval for Turkish hazelnut buy
September 12, 2014 / 10:04 AM / 3 years ago

Nutella maker Ferrero wins EU approval for Turkish hazelnut buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian company Ferrero, known for its Nutella chocolate spread, secured European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its proposed acquisition of Turkish rival and supplier Oltan, which will make it the largest hazelnut producer in the world.

Piedmont-based family-owned Ferrero uses hazelnuts in Nutella and its other best-selling producs such as Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Kinder Bueno and Kinder Surprise.

The European Commission said it did not have any concerns about the deal and that several other hazelnuts suppliers would continue to pose strong competition for the merged company.

Ferrero, which is run by 89-year old patriarch Michele, posted revenues of 8.1 billion euros ($11 billion)in the year to end-August 2013. The companies did not announce the value of the deal.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
