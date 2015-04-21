Ferrero facing no succession problem, not interested in selling

A picture of Michele Ferrero is displayed on a giant screen as people gather to pay respect during the funeral service in Alba February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian confectionery group Ferrero is facing no succession problem after the death of its owner, Michele Ferrero, and the family owners of the Nutella empire are not interested in selling, Chairman Francesco Paolo Fulci said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, Fulci added that any acquisition the company might pursue would be done with caution and must bring value.

The death of Italian billionaire Michele Ferrero has rekindled speculation about a possible deal involving the chocolate company.