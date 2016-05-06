Ferro Corp taps Lazard to explore sale: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals company Ferro Corp, which makes glass-based coatings, pigments and polishing materials, has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore a sale, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

An auction for Ferro, based in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, is in the second round of bidding, and has attracted interest from other companies and private equity firms, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Ferro and Lazard representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares in Ferro soared as much as 15.4 percent on the news, and ended trading up 13.1 percent at $13.92 on Friday, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.15 billion.

Ferro manufactures performance materials for the building, construction, automotive, appliances, electronics and household furnishings markets.

In March, Ferro shareholder FrontFour Capital Group LLC, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund, called on the company to explore a sale, arguing that potential buyers would be interested in Ferro’s “significant operational improvement, strong market share positions, robust free cash flow generation and deep acquisition pipeline.”

FrontFour became a Ferro shareholder in 2012 and embarked on a proxy contest in early 2013, which it subsequently settled in exchange for nominations on the company’s board of directors.

Last month, FrontFour said it was concerned that Ferro’s board may not be engaging with potential buyers and was refusing to provide transparency to shareholders regarding the strategic path of the company.

Ferro said last month its 2016 first-quarter net sales increased to $277 million from $263 million in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share were 22 cents compared with 23 cents in the same period last year.