FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS places Ferrovial shares at 5 percent discount to market price
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 13, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

UBS places Ferrovial shares at 5 percent discount to market price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Investment bank UBS said on Wednesday it had priced a 4.15 percent placing in Spanish builder and environmental services company Ferrovial (FER.MC) at 19.07 euros per share, a 5 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price.

The shares were placed on behalf of Siemprelara SL, a vehicle controlled by Leopoldo del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo, from the company’s founding family.

The placing with institutional investors, raised in volume from an earlier announced 3.46 percent, was valued in total at 579.5 million euros ($630 million), UBS said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9197 euros)

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.