FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrovial, Macquarie put up for sale concession in Chicago toll road
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2015 / 10:33 AM / 2 years ago

Ferrovial, Macquarie put up for sale concession in Chicago toll road

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A welder works at a Ferrovial construction site, of new residential buildings, in Madrid, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial (FER.MC) and Australia’s Macquarie (MQG.AX) have put up for sale their concession for the Chicago Skyway toll road in the U.S., a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Ferrovial has a 55 percent stake in the concession while Macquarie holds the remaining 45 percent. They had won the concession in 2005 with a bid worth $1.83 billion.

Ferrovial said the Chicago Skyway had revenues of 62 million euros ($69.45 million) and an operating income of 54 million euros last year.

The news of the sale was first published by InfraNews website.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Julien Toyer and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.