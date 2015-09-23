FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Direction announce new album, release album art
#Entertainment News
September 23, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

One Direction announce new album, release album art

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the pop group One Direction pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain June 06, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Chart-topping boy band One Direction have revealed the name and artwork for their fifth album, to be called “Made in the A.M.”

One Direction have also released a track from the album, “Infinity”, for anybody who pre-orders the album, to be released on Nov 13, or streams it through online retailers.

The announcement came on Tuesday ahead of the band’s concert at Camden’s Roundhouse Theater in London, where they were performing as part of the Apple Music Festival.

Dozens of excited fans lined up outside the venue hours before the show started to see band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson in person.

“We’re gonna be quite close so, I’ve never been that close to them so I don’t know how I’ll react. I’ll probably cry,” one female fan said.

“Knowing Harry Styles will be there makes me want to get up every day,” another said.

The intimate gig may be one of the band’s last for a while since they said that they would be taking a break in March 2016.

The foursome were a five piece until Zayn Malik quit in March earlier this year.

Writing by Sara Hemrajani; Editing by Michael Roddy and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
