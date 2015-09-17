FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colony Capital in talks to buy Feu Vert: sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 17, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Colony Capital in talks to buy Feu Vert: sources

Matthieu Protard

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund Colony Capital CLNY.N is in talks to buy French auto servicing chain Feu Vert, two people with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Thursday.

Colony is negotiating the purchase of Qualium Investissement’s 65 percent stake in the business, the sources said, without commenting on the deal value. Feu Vert operates 450 auto repair centers in Europe and posted 651 million euros ($736 million) in revenue for 2014.

Qualium had no comment, a spokesman said. Colony did not respond to requests for comment.

The takeover talks are well advanced, according to one person with knowledge of the matter, while another source cautioned that there were “still no guarantees that they will lead to exclusive negotiations”.

Qualium, a division of France’s state-owned Caisse des Depots, acquired its controlling stake of Feu Vert in 2007 from the Monnoyeur group, which still holds 34 percent.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.