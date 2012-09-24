FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen welcomed in Italy but is no savior: Fiat CEO
September 24, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

Volkswagen welcomed in Italy but is no savior: Fiat CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN (Reuters) - Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Monday he would welcome rival Volkswagen as a producer in Italy but added it was silly to think that foreign car makers could rescue Italy’s troubled automotive industry.

“I welcome Volkswagen as a producer, and I’ll do everything possible to help them,” Marchionne told an industry conference.

“The fact of looking to foreigners as if they were Italy’s saviors is the biggest pile of crap I have ever heard,” he added.

He was referring to recent calls from trade unions that the Italian government should be more aggressive in courting foreign investment in the country’s auto sector. Europe’s car market is in its fifth year of shrinking sales.

He also reiterated that he had no intention of selling Alfa Romeo to the German competitor.

Reporting By Elisa Sola

