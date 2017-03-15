FCA CEO: 'zero interest' in pursuing merger talks with VW CEO

FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks next to the Utility Vehicle of the Year award given for the Chrysler Pacifica during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 9, 2017.

DETROIT (Reuters) - The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)

"If he wants to come, he knows where I live," chief executive Sergio Marchionne told reporters after an event with U.S. President Donald Trump. Marchionne spoke the day after VW CEO Matthias Mueller signaled he might be interested in a merger with FCA or another rival.