FCA CEO: 'zero interest' in pursuing merger talks with VW CEO

DETROIT (Reuters) - The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE)
"If he wants to come, he knows where I live," chief executive Sergio Marchionne told reporters after an event with U.S. President Donald Trump. Marchionne spoke the day after VW CEO Matthias Mueller signaled he might be interested in a merger with FCA or another rival.
Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Frances Kerry