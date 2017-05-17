EU Commission launches procedure against Italy over Fiat emission tests

A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission launched legal action against Italy on Wednesday for failing to respond to allegations of emission-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), in a procedure that could lead to the country being taken to court.

"The Commission decided today to send a letter of formal notice asking Italy to respond to concerns about insufficient action taken regarding the emission control strategies employed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group (FCA)," the Commission said in a statement.

Italy now has two months to respond. The Commission may eventually decide to take the country to court if it is not satisfied with the answer.