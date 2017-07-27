Fiat Chrysler expected to win U.S. approval to sell '17 diesels: sources

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016.

(Reuters) - U.S. and California regulators are expected to approve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ long-delayed request to sell 2017 diesel vehicles – a move that may help the Italian-American automaker win approval for a software fix on older diesel models.

The software upgrade does not impact performance or durability and is expected to be announced as early as Thursday. In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing it of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold since 2014.