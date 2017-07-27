FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Fiat Chrysler expected to win U.S. approval to sell '17 diesels: sources
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Apple discontinues older iPods
TECHNOLOGY
Apple discontinues older iPods
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 27, 2017 / 8:44 PM / an hour ago

Fiat Chrysler expected to win U.S. approval to sell '17 diesels: sources

1 Min Read

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. and California regulators are expected to approve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ long-delayed request to sell 2017 diesel vehicles – a move that may help the Italian-American automaker win approval for a software fix on older diesel models.

The software upgrade does not impact performance or durability and is expected to be announced as early as Thursday. In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing it of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold since 2014.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.