Fiat shares fall as EU expected to start legal action over emission tests

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) fell 2.4 percent in early trade on Wednesday, a day after Reuters reported that the European Union will start legal action against Italy for not policing allegations of emission-test cheating by the car maker.
EU regulators say Italy has failed to convince them that the so-called defeat devices used to modulate emissions on its vehicles outside of narrow testing conditions are justified.
Reporting by Giulia Segreti: editing by Francesca Landini