Exor has bought $886 million of Fiat Chrysler convertible bond
December 11, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Exor has bought $886 million of Fiat Chrysler convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Exor invested $886 million in a Fiat Chrysler Mandatory convertible bond, the holding company run by John Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family, said on Thursday.

The investment will allow Exor to preserve its approximately 30% fully-diluted ownership interest in the car maker, the holding company said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler priced on Friday an offering of 87 million common shares at $11.00 each as the carmaker seeks funds to cut debt and pay for an ambitious investment plan.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

