(Reuters) - Italian auto maker Fiat SpA FIA.MI will relaunch the Alfa Romeo in the United States and then China, Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday, without providing a time frame.

Marchionne, who is also the CEO of U.S. No. 3 automaker Chrysler Group, made the remark at the launch production ceremony of its joint venture plant with Guangzhou Automobile Corp (2238.HK) (601238.SS) in Changsha, capital of Hunan province in central China.