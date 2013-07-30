Fiat CEO sees Chrysler IPO filings by end-2013

A 2013 Chrysler 300 sedan is seen at the Washington Auto show February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI said it is preparing the filings for an initial public offering for its Chrysler unit and could submit the filings by the end of the year.

Fiat plans to file the initial registration form for new securities required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Chrysler offering in November, Fiat-Chrysler Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said on a conference call on Tuesday.

“Obviously, by the end of the year, we’ll be in a position to move on an IPO,” Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne added, speaking on the same conference call.

(Corrects to say Marchionne was referring to filing of IPO documents, not the actual offering. Adds quote.)