Fiat Chrysler to move Jeep Cherokee production out of Ohio: Automotive News
#Business News
September 1, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler to move Jeep Cherokee production out of Ohio: Automotive News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The front grill of a 2014 Chrysler Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is seen on display outside Chrysler World Headquarters during the FCA Investors Day in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) will move the production of Jeep Cherokee out of Toledo, Ohio as the automaker readies the facility for producing its redesigned Jeep Wrangler, Automotive News website reported.

Fiat Chrysler had said in October last year that it was planning to begin the production of a redesigned Wrangler in early 2017.

The production of Jeep Cherokee is likely to be shifted to the company's Sterling Heights Assembly in Michigan or Belvidere Assembly in Illinois, Automotive News reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1IEQ1m8)

Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee have been Fiat Chrysler’s top-selling vehicles in the United States so far this year.

The company sold 139,930 Jeep Wrangler and 140,888 Jeep Cherokees between January and August.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

