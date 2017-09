TURIN, Italy (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will halt production of its Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans at a plant near Turin during the first week of November to adjust output to market conditions, a company source said on Wednesday.

Around 2,000 workers at the Maserati plant in the Grugliasco factory will be placed on a temporary jobless scheme between Nov. 2 and 8, the source said.