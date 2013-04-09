FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat says looking at ways to boost capital base in medium-term
April 9, 2013 / 1:14 PM / in 4 years

Fiat says looking at ways to boost capital base in medium-term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI CEO Sergio Marchionne said the company is looking at ways to strengthen its capital base, while he hopes for more clarity on the merger plan with Chrysler by the end of this year.

“Even though Fiat has the necessary liquidity for the acquisition of the rest of Chrysler and to face a difficult European market, in the medium- to long-term we are looking at ways to strengthen Fiat’s capital base,” Marchionne said at a press conference in Turin.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Coancio

