July 24, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

NHTSA says will assess Fiat Chrysler hacking recall fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler partially assembled minivans move down the assembly line at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators will open an investigation to determine whether the solution proposed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) will be effective in keeping its vehicles from being vulnerable to computer hackers.

On Tuesday, NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said he is concerned about the hacking threat to connected vehicles.

NHTSA also said it supports FCA’s recall of 1.4 million vehicles and advised consumers to follow the company’s instructions to perform a software fix as soon as possible.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
