Fiat Chrysler says recalling 467,500 SUVs worldwide

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) said on Friday it will recall about 467,500 SUVs worldwide in order to fix a fuel-pump issue that could cause the engine to either stall or not start.

The U.S. arm of Fiat Chrysler said it wasn’t aware of any crashes or injuries linked to this issue.

The vehicles affected are the Dodge Durango from model years 2012 and 2013 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel versions from 2011 model year sold outside North America.

The recall is related to one last September in North America for 230,760 Grand Cherokee and Durango SUVs with gasoline engines, both from the 2011 model year. No injuries or crashes linked to the issue were reported.

FCA said the no-start issue was more prevalent than the engine stall in the latest recall. It affects an estimated 338,216 vehicles in the United States, 18,991 in Canada, 10,829 in Mexico and 99,444 outside North America.