Dodge Ram logo is pictured during the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it is recalling about 74,833 vehicles in the United States to replace the alternators because of a problem that could result in engine stall or a vehicle fire.

FCA US LLC, Fiat's U.S. arm, said on Tuesday that certain alternators could have problems with the diodes, which could lead to a short-circuit in the alternators and could result in engine stall or vehicle fire.

The company said it was aware of a single potentially related injury, but no accidents.

FCA said it is also recalling 10,077 vehicles in Canada, 1,088 in Mexico and 134 outside North American. (bit.ly/2e4as8e)

Vehicles affected are certain 2007-2013 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs; and 2011-2014 Dodge Charger Pursuits, the company said.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)