Fiat Chrysler says North American profit margin hurt by recalls
February 3, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler says North American profit margin hurt by recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) said its annual operating profit in North America would have been a percentage point higher at 5.2 percent excluding the high costs associated with recall campaigns in 2014.

The 4.2 percent North American profit margin, where the company derives most of its profit, was down from 4.4 percent in 2013.

FCA US LLC, the company’s North American unit formerly known as Chrysler Group LLC, had annual net revenue of $83.06 billion, up 15 percent from $72.14 billion in 2013.

Based on 2014 North American modified operating profit of $3.5 billion, about 35,700 FCA employees represented by the United Auto Workers union will get an annual bonus of $2,750, up from $2,500 in 2013, the company said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall, Editing by Franklin Paul

