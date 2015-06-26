Chrysler brand on track for 800,000 vehicle sales in 2018: brand CEO

Al Gardner, president and CEO of the Chrysler brand, speaks about the 2015 Chrysler 300c at its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

CHELSEA, Mich. (Reuters) - The Chrysler brand is on pace to hit a sales goal of 800,000 vehicles in 2018, Al Gardner, chief of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) (FCHA.MI) Chrysler brand, said on Friday.

Gardner confirmed that a Chrysler product will be produced in China, but he did not say when that would occur. By 2018, he said, the brand will continue to sell about 90 percent of its products in North America.

The product to be made in China will be one of the brand’s current offers of Chrysler 200, Chrysler 300, or Town & Country minivan.