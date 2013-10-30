FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat shares fall more than 5 percent after 2013 guidance cut
#Global Markets
October 30, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat shares fall more than 5 percent after 2013 guidance cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People work at Fiat's Sevelsud plant in Atessa, central Italy, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Fiat FIA.MI fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday, triggering a limit-down suspension, after the Italian automaker cut its 2013 targets following a drop in Latin America quarterly revenues.

Fiat now expects to earn a trading profit of between 3.5-3.8 billion euros in 2013, the bottom end falling below an analyst forecast range of 3.65-3.92 billion euros.

Fiat shares last traded down 5.75 percent at 5.495 euros, their lowest level since July 8.

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie

