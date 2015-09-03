Fiat Chrysler says talking with UAW union about health care co-op

A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is pictured after being unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N)(FCHA.MI) is considering a health care co-op proposed by the United Auto Workers to cut rising costs.

“Yes, we are talking to them (the union) about a co-op and it is an idea we support,” said FCA spokeswoman Jodi Tinson on Thursday.

In June, UAW President Dennis Williams publicly proposed combining workers from FCA, Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Motors (GM.N) to have more leverage in dealing with health care providers.