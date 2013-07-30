Fiat profit in line with forecasts despite Chrysler warning

A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian automaker Fiat FIA.MI reported trading profit in line with forecasts on Tuesday and an improved debt picture, although its U.S. unit Chrysler surprised the market by trimming its 2013 financial targets.

In recent quarters, cash-generative Chrysler’s booming U.S. sales have outshone Fiat’s losses in Europe.

“The market seems to be a bit confused right now about these two sets of results,” a trader in Milan said.

Fiat said its group trading profit - earnings before interest, taxes and one-time items - was 1.03 billion euros ($1.37 billion), just above analysts forecasts of 1 billion euros, as its loss in Europe narrowed and sales in Asia improved.

Chrysler trimmed its full-year net profit forecasts to $1.7 billion to $2.2 billion, from a previous $2.2 billion, and was due to provide more information during a conference call later on Tuesday.

It said it sees worldwide vehicle shipments at 2.6 million, from a previous 2.6 million-2.7 million. It confirmed revenue targets.

“As we have highlighted previously, the timing of product launches and capacity increases causes this year’s performance to be biased to the second half,” Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said in a statement.

Net profit at Chrysler rose to $507 million in the second quarter from $436 million a year before.

At 1028 GMT, Fiat's shares were down 4.7 percent at 6.00 euros in volatile trade, compared with a 0.26 percent rise in Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB index .FTMIB.

“The market didn’t like the Chrysler profit warning,” said an analyst in Milan. “Chrysler’s second quarter results were slightly better than expected, but the free cash flow was modest and below our estimates. The news is negative.”

Fiat said its losses in Europe narrowed in the second quarter to 98 million euros ($130 million) even as car shipments in the region fell 5 percent.

Its net debt was 6.71 billion euros, against a forecast of 7.1 billion euros and compared with 6.5 billion euros at year-end.

Fiat’s closely-watched investments in plants and equipment were 3.47 billion euros in the second quarter, compared to 3.24 billion euros for the year-ago period.