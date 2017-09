Fiat Chairman John Elkann drives a Fiat 8V at the start of the "1000 Miglia" International classic car rally in Brescia, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI Chairman John Elkann reiterated on Thursday the Italian carmaker had no plans to list its luxury sportscar unit Ferrari.

“There is absolutely nothing in our mind,” Elkann told reporters when asked about a possible Ferrari IPO.