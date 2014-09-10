FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler CEO says no plan to fold Ferrari into FCA
September 10, 2014 / 12:39 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO says no plan to fold Ferrari into FCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARANELLO Italy (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler FIA.MI CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday there was no plan to fold Ferrari into the group following the resignation of the group’s sports car maker long-serving chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.

“There is no intention at all to integrate Ferrari into the rest of Fiat Chrysler... The success of Ferrari is mainly due to its unique brand,” Marchionne told reporters at a joint press conference with Montezemolo.

Montezemolo is quitting the Italian sports car maker to be replaced by Marchionne, after the two auto industry heavyweights clashed over strategy and the Formula One team’s poor results. Montezemolo will formally step down on Oct. 13. [ID:nL5N0RB19Z]

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
