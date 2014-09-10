FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari to keep sales cap to protect exclusivity, but may up it gradually
September 10, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ferrari to keep sales cap to protect exclusivity, but may up it gradually

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARANELLO Italy (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Ferrari will keep limiting annual sales to protect the brand’s exclusivity but may gradually raise the cap from the current 7,000 cars a year to cater for rising demand, the chief executive of parent Fiat FIA.MI said on Wednesday.

Sergio Marchionne, who will become Ferrari chairman when its current head Luca Cordero di Montezemolo steps down next month, repeated that a listing of the luxury carmaker was not on the agenda right now, but the final decision would be left up to the new board of the recently merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni

