Fiat Chrysler shares lower after Reuters report on merger standoff

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were lower in early trade on Thursday after Reuters reported investment banks had been drafted in to resolve a stand-off with General Motors.

The two carmakers have turned to the banks for help to deal with a move by Fiat Chrysler to force a merger with its Detroit-based rival, sources said on Wednesday.

At 0312 ET Fiat Chrysler shares were down 0.9 percent while the Italian blue-chip index was down 0.2 percent.