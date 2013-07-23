FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat-Chrysler group could be based in the Netherlands: CEO
July 23, 2013 / 2:39 PM / in 4 years

Fiat-Chrysler group could be based in the Netherlands: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Fiat logo is seen on the wheel of a Fiat car in Turin in this picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Carmaker Fiat-Chrysler FIA.MI could be registered in the Netherlands after a planned merger, the company’s chief executive Sergio Marchionne told Reuters on Tuesday.

Fiat’s sister company Fiat Industrial FI.MI is moving its corporate headquarters to the Netherlands after a merger with U.S. unit CNH CNH.N that should be finalized in the fall, and Marchionne said “it’s possible” that Fiat could follow suit.

Fiat is in talks with Chrysler’s minority shareholder VEBA to buy the 41.5 percent stake it does not already own. Marchionne said he expected a Delaware court to rule on a price dispute with VEBA by the end of July.

The ruling will remove uncertainty about the price Fiat will pay for part of the VEBA stake, as well as provide clarity about the timetable for the full merger.

Reporting by Sara White, writing by Jennifer Clark

