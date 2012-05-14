FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Fiat workers occupy two banks in Sicily
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 14, 2012 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

Ex-Fiat workers occupy two banks in Sicily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALERMO, Italy (Reuters) - About 300 former Fiat FIA.MI and auto sector workers protesting against unemployment and hardship in Sicily occupied local branches of banks Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and Intesa San Paolo (ISP.MI) on Monday, unions said.

The protesters called for “immediate solutions” to relaunch Fiat’s Termini Imerese plant in Sicily, which the car maker shuttered in November 2011 due to long-running logistical problems caused by its location in a corner of Italy.

About 2,200 workers at the plant were affected. As of January 1, 1,417 workers were on a temporary layoff plan.

Unions Fiom, Fim and Uil said the protest in the banks was peaceful, and aimed to raise awareness of the need to help the unemployed find work.

The protest follows other rallies in Termini Imerese last week when about 200 car sector workers occupied a tax collection office, the latest in a series of protests targeting the tax agency.

Writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.