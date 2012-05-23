FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat expects to sign final agreement with Mazda in H2
May 23, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Fiat expects to sign final agreement with Mazda in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) and Fiat SpA FIA.MI said on Wednesday they expected a final agreement to develop a new roadster to be signed in the second half of 2012.

In a joint statement the companies said they had signed a non-binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) to develop and manufacture a new roadster for the Mazda and Alfa Romeo brands based on Mazda’s next-generation MX-5 platform.

Mazda and Fiat will develop two distinctly styled roadsters with their own engines. Both vehicles will be built at Mazda’s Hiroshima plant, with production of the Alfa Romeo version due to

start in 2015.

The two automakers also said they would discuss further opportunities for cooperation in Europe. A Mazda spokeswoman said the agreement did not involve any discussions on an equity alliance .

