Fiat signs accord with Peugeot to exit SevelNord jnv

The Fiat logo on a Fiat 500 is pictured at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat FIA.MI said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with France’s PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) which seals the Italian auto maker’s exit from their shared commercial van plant in northern France.

As previously announced, Peugeout will take full control of the SevelNord joint venture by year end.

Fiat said the its shareholding in the SevelNord joint-venture would be transferred to Peugeot on or before December 31, 2012 at a symbolic value.

The plant will continue to produce light commercial vehicles for the two groups until new emissions standards come into effect at the end of 2016.