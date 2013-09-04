Fiat to invest almost 1 billion euros to make Maserati SUV at Turin factory: unions

Employees take a break during the official Maserati new opening plant in Turin, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI told union leaders on Wednesday that it would invest just under 1 billion euros by the end of next year to begin producing a Maserati SUV at its Turin Mirafiori factory.

Fiat’s CEO Sergio Marchionne confirmed that it would make promised investments in Italian factories, according to minutes from a Rome meeting with union leaders. The company also confirmed it would create a single luxury-car unit combining its Mirafiori and Grugliasco plants.

“We reached an accord with Fiat, which decided to free up investments in the Mirafiori factory where the Maserati SUV will be produced,” Luigi Angeletti, leader of the UIL union, told reporters after the meeting.