FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat could look for new China partner for Jeep: CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2013 / 11:55 AM / in 4 years

Fiat could look for new China partner for Jeep: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo on the front of a Jeep vehicle is shown at a Chrysler dealership in Carlsbad, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI could look for a new China partner to help it manufacture Chrysler’s Jeep brand in the world’s largest car market in 2014, said Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Saturday.

Chrysler aims to produce over 100,000 new Jeep models in China, in a move that is key to Fiat’s goal of selling 300,000 vehicles annually in China by next year.

Fiat and Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) have a joint venture called GAC-Fiat to produce Fiat cars in China.

“In China we have a good partner, and we have the possibility to use a second one to develop Jeep,” he said.

Marchionne said Chrysler is not currently in talks with a partner for Jeep, but added that “there have been a number of expressions of interest.”

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.