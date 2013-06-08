Fiat could look for new China partner for Jeep: CEO

The logo on the front of a Jeep vehicle is shown at a Chrysler dealership in Carlsbad, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI could look for a new China partner to help it manufacture Chrysler’s Jeep brand in the world’s largest car market in 2014, said Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Saturday.

Chrysler aims to produce over 100,000 new Jeep models in China, in a move that is key to Fiat’s goal of selling 300,000 vehicles annually in China by next year.

Fiat and Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) have a joint venture called GAC-Fiat to produce Fiat cars in China.

“In China we have a good partner, and we have the possibility to use a second one to develop Jeep,” he said.

Marchionne said Chrysler is not currently in talks with a partner for Jeep, but added that “there have been a number of expressions of interest.”